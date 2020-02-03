He’s Shoo-In – Former Top Flight Attacker Thinks Liverpool Star Will Win Player of the Year

Follow @insidefutbol





Garth Crooks believes Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is the frontrunner to win the Premier League Player of the Year this term.



The European champions extended their lead at the top of the table at the weekend as they beat Southampton 4-0 at home on Saturday.













One of those to star for Jurgen Klopp's Reds was skipper Henderson, who showed great composure to score the side's second goal.



The Englishman then provided the assist for Mohamed Salah's second goal and Liverpool's fourth with a first-time pass that left Crooks impressed.





Lauding Henderson's current form, the 61-year-old insisted that the Liverpool captain is playing the best football of his career and has tipped him to win the Player of the Year.







"You can't beat the first-time ball", Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.



"Certainly not the way Jordan Henderson provided the pass for Mohamed Salah to score his second goal.





"In fact there aren't many players who are prepared to deliver a pass on the run without taking a touch first.



"However, Henderson is in such blistering form I think he's capable of anything at the moment.



"I've said repeatedly in this column that the Liverpool captain is playing the football of his life and a shoo-in for Footballer of the Year."



Henderson has scored three goals and provided four assists in the league this season, with Liverpool now an astonishing 22 points clear.

