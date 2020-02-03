He’s Very Exciting – Late Deal For Rangers Star Delights League Two Club Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer is delighted with the loan signing of Glenn Middleton from Rangers and believes the youngster will bring flair and dynamism to the Bantams squad.



League Two club Bradford City announced the signing of Middleton from Scottish giants Rangers on loan until the end of the season on Saturday.













The Bantams were able to secure a deal for the Scottish prospect with just minutes left before the winter transfer window slammed shut, and manager Bowyer is delighted they were able to do so.



The 48-year-old believes the Rangers loanee will bring flair and dynamism to the Bradford City squad as they try and push for League One promotion this term.





Bowyer described Middleton as an exciting player is looking forward to working with the 20-year-old for the rest of the campaign.







“Glenn is a great capture for us and we are delighted to have finally been able to announce his signing", Bowyer told the club's official site.



“He is a very exciting player, who will bring flair and dynamism to our midfield.





“We look forward to working with him and welcoming him to the club."



Middleton spent the first half of the season on loan at Hibernian, where he made six Scottish Premiership appearances.



He was signed too late to feature for Bradford in their 3-0 loss at Oldham Athletic on Saturday, but will be hoping to be involved against Grimsby Town next weekend.

