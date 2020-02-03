Immense Pride – Rangers Star On Appearing For Southampton In Cup Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Southampton star Steven Davis has looked back at the day he captained the Saints in their EFL Cup final against Manchester United and admits it was special to lead the side out.



Davis was on the books at Southampton from 2012 until 2019 and wore the skipper's armband at St Mary's.













One of the highlights of his time at the Hampshire-based club came when he captained the Saints in their EFL Cup final against giants Manchester United at Wembley in 2017.



Davis believes Southampton put up a fight against the Red Devils that day, but is disappointed that a late winner from Zlatan Ibrahimovic crushed their chances of getting their hands on the trophy.





While the game ended up as a case of so near but so far for the Saints, the Northern Irishman has revealed that he looks back at it with immense pride and feels it was a massive day for Southampton as a club.







"Listen, it was almost a fantastic day", Davis told Rangers TV.



"We actually put in a really good performance. We felt a little bit hard done by the end of the game.





"Obviously had a goal chalked off as well, which would have made a big difference, but something that I look back on with immense pride.



"It was a massive day for the club, for the fans, for us as a group of players as well.



"Unfortunately, we just couldn't go over that final hurdle but yes, it was obviously a special moment to lead the team out.



"It is not very often that clubs in England get to Cup finals outside of the top six. So, it was a huge day for us but just, unfortunately, we couldn't get our hands on the trophy."



Davis made a total of 226 appearances during his seven-year spell at Southampton.

