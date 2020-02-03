It’s Not Saudis At The Table – Richard Keys Makes Claim On Newcastle Takeover

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sky Sports and current beIN Sports football anchor Richard Keys has claimed that the group closest to buying Newcastle United is not the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.



The Saudi group has been linked with a £340m takeover of Mike Ashley's Newcastle, something a number of fans have welcomed as they yearn for new ownership.













Keys insists that, while the Saudis are interested, they are not the group at the table negotiating to take over, and he claims Newcastle fans should hope the unnamed group can bring their bid together by mid-February.



The beIN SPORTS anchor wrote on his blog: "Newcastle fans should hope that the group wanting to buy their club can pull things together by mid-February.





"They’re still at the table. And it’s not the Saudi’s.







"I was pleased when Steve Bruce cooled that nonsense.



"Well – it’s not the Saudi’s right now although it is fair to say they they’ve been ‘sniffing’ around", he added.





Newcastle did business over the course of the January transfer window, bringing in Danny Rose, Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro on loan agreements.



Boss Steve Bruce has Newcastle sitting in 12th in the Premier League table and the Magpies are currently preparing for an FA Cup fourth round replay against Oxford United.

