I’ve Been Thinking About It – Rangers Star On Post-Retirement Plans

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has admitted that he is not sure what he is going to do when he hangs up his boots, but is likely to take his coaching badges as he cannot envisage a career outside the game.



The Northern Irishman made his professional debut in September 2004 and has gone on to play at the top level for 16 years, plying his trade for the likes of Aston Villa, Southampton and Rangers.













However, now in the twilight of his career as a player, Davis has been giving some thought to what he might do when he retires.



Explaining his plans, Davis revealed that he has been thinking about retirement since he was 27 years old, but admitted that he is still not sure what he is going to do.





However, the 35-year-old has revealed that he will do coaching badges once he hangs up his boots as he cannot see a future without football.







"To be honest, I have been thinking about it since I was 27", Davis told Rangers TV.



"I'm not sure what I'm going to do, to be honest. Obviously, coaching is in the back of my mind.





"I think with the schedule now that we have got, obviously with the number of games we have, the internationals as well, whenever we do manage to get a break I just want to try and spend as much time with the family as possible.



"But I think in the future, I'll definitely go on to do coaching badges and then see what opportunities arise, but it's difficult to see yourself probably doing anything outside of football."



Davis is contracted with Rangers until the summer of 2021 and it remains to be seen if he will hang up his boots once his current deal expires at Ibrox.

