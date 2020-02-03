XRegister
26 October 2019

03/02/2020 - 12:07 GMT

Leeds United Start Jean-Kevin Augustin In U23s Game vs Sheffield Wednesday

 




Leeds United have handed new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin a start for the club's Under-23s this afternoon at Hillsborough. 

The Whites snapped up Augustin in the final week of the January transfer window, but he was not included in the matchday squad for their 1-0 home defeat against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.  


 



Whiles boss Marcelo Bielsa is determined to bring Augustin up to speed, starting in this afternoon's Under-23s fixture with Sheffield Wednesday.

Illhan Meslier slots into goal for Leeds today, while Pascal Stuijk and Olly Casey are handed outings in defence. 
 


Another involved with the first team, Jordan Stevens, starts against the Owls, while Augustin will lead the attack for Leeds this afternoon.



Whites Under-23s boss Carlos Corberan has a host of first team options on the bench if needed.

Jamie Shackleton, Ian Poveda and Gaetano Berardi are all amongst the substitutes and could be brought into the fray today.
 


Leeds United Under-23 Team vs Sheffield Wednesday

Meslier, Hosannah, Casey, Struijk, Cresswell, Jenkins, Kamwa, Stevens, Huggins, McCarron, Augustin

Substitutes: Caprile, Hudson, Shackleton, Poveda, Berardi
 