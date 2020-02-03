Lots of West Ham Fans Have Unrealistic Expectations – Richard Keys

Follow @insidefutbol





Richard Keys believes that West Ham fans have an unrealistic expectation of what their club should be achieving, fueled in part by the club's owners.



The Hammers started the season full of optimism, but are now locked in a relegation battle in the Premier League after sacking Manuel Pellegrini and appointing David Moyes.













West Ham spent money in the summer, with the notable captures of Pablo Fornals and Sebastien Haller, and supporters have been left disappointed at displays at the London Stadium.



Anger has been directed at the club's owners, but Keys thinks the West Ham faithful do have an unrealistic view of what their side can achieve.





Keys wrote on his blog: "Here’s my take. West Ham is a wonderful football club with glorious traditions trashed in the modern era. My first footballing hero was Bobby Moore. He must be turning in his grave.







"Having said that, I also believe that a lot of Hammers fans have an unrealistic view of what their club can achieve – perhaps fuelled by the current owners.



"West Ham are NOT going to play Champions League football any time soon. Certainly not by buying fading 28-year-old Frenchmen for £8m on three-year contracts that are never renewed. And not by spunking £100m in panic on feint-hearts who don’t give a damn about the club. Who buys these players Mr Sullivan? And Manuel Pellegrini? Don’t say I didn’t warn you.





"No. West Ham should hope to finish in the top half and enjoy the occasional cup run – just like it always was. Big Sam knew that. Big Sam delivered half of that equation. Given time he would’ve had a go at a cup as well", he added.



Moyes' side strengthened over the January window and are hoping for midfielder Tomas Soucek and forward Jarrod Bowen to step up to the plate quickly.



West Ham are due to visit Manchester City next weekend, before then heading to Liverpool at the end of the month.

