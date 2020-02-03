Odion Ighalo No Replacement For Romelu Lukaku – Former Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United star Garth Crooks has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to sell Romelu Lukaku in the summer and believes Odion Ighalo is not a replacement for the Belgian.



Premier League giants Manchester United were dealt a heavy blow last month after star striker Marcus Rashford suffered a back injury, sending the Red Devils into the transfer market for a replacement.













In a late move to add a striker, the Red Devils completed the signing of Ighalo from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season just before the window closed.



Former Manchester United star Crooks believe the Nigeria international is a proven Premier League scorer and a top team player.





However, the 61-year-old has insisted that Ighalo is not on Lukaku's level and questioned Manchester United boss Solskjaer for selling the Belgian international last summer.







"Who sells Romelu Lukaku and replaces him (if only in the short term) with Odion Ighalo? Manchester United it would appear", Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.



"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sold the Belgium international to Inter Milan and now finds himself in the middle of a striker crisis having lost Marcus Rashford, his most valued goalscorer, to a rather unfortunate but avoidable back injury.





"Ighalo is a proven striker made very much in Solskjaer's image. Professional, a team player and most importantly just happy to be at the club of his dreams.



"But the Nigerian is not in Lukaku's class, even if he is only on loan."



Anthony Martial missed five league games with an injury earlier this season and Rashford's injury saw Manchester United fall into a striker crisis for the second time this term.

