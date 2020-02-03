XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

03/02/2020 - 11:19 GMT

Opposing Teams Have Noticed This – Former Leeds United Star On Key Whites Weakness

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes opposing teams have noticed that the Whites are poor at both defending and attacking from set pieces.

Marcelo Bielsa's men dropped back to second place in the Championship after suffering shock a 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic at home on Saturday.  


 



While Leeds dominated the Latics throughout the game, having 77 per cent possession and five shots on target, they ended up conceding from a second-half corner, which was put into the back of his own net by Whites star Pablo Hernandez.

Former Leeds man Whelan admits Bielsa's side are poor at set-pieces, both when defending and attacking, and feels teams have found that out now.
 


The 45-year-old pointed out how Leeds easily conceded from a corner against Millwall last week and also stressed how they fail to take advantage of set-pieces that go their way.



"I think other teams look at how poor we are at set-pieces", Whelan said after the loss against Wigan on BBC Radio Leeds.

"The other night, the first goal for Millwall, Luke Ayling gets ragdolled. Simple, overpowered, and a simple header in.
 


"It's not just the defensive area. Why have we really not scored any goals from set pieces? We get about ten a game and we've probably scored maybe one."

Leeds have not kept a clean sheet in the league in nine consecutive games and will need to tighten up at the back if their chance conversion does not improve.
 