26 October 2019

03/02/2020 - 23:40 GMT

Perfect For Them – Leeds United Coach On Senior Stars In U23 Game

 




Leeds United Under-23 manager Carlos Corberan has explained giving game time to senior team stars after new boy Jean-Kevin Augustin started for the Whites Under-23 side at Sheffield Wednesday on Monday afternoon.

New signings Augustin and Ian Poveda were involved for the Under-23s, as were first team stars Gaetano Berardi and Jamie Shackleton, in Monday's 2-2 draw at Hillsborough.  


 



Augustin, Poveda, Berardi and Shackleton all played for 45 minutes as Leeds made full use of their substitutes during the afternoon.

Corberan thinks including first team stars in Under-23 games make sense as it helps the players keep their fitness and match sharpness.
 


"I think we use the Under 23 games to give minutes to first team players", Corberan told LUTV.



"A lot of first team players like Shackleton, Poveda, Augustin played. We tried to help them to take their levels that they have, they need game time.

"These games are perfect for them to continue playing to be ready as soon as possible to help the first team."
 


Leeds fans were left disappointed on Saturday when new signing Augustin was left out of the matchday squad by Marcelo Bilelsa, as the Whites slumped to a 1-0 loss at home against Wigan Athletic.
 