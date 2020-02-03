XRegister
26 October 2019

03/02/2020 - 11:27 GMT

Probably A Combination – Rangers Star Comments On Disciplinary Record

 




Rangers midfielder Steven Davis believes the way he was brought up and coached led him to become a model professional on and off the pitch.

The Northern Irishman made his professional debut in September 2004, coming on as a substitute for Aston Villa in their Premier League game against Norwich City.  


 



In the 16 years that followed, Davis has gone on to play for four clubs – Aston Villa, Fulham, Southampton and Rangers – at the top level and build a reputation as a true gentleman.

During his 16-year long playing career, for both club and country, the 35-year-old has never been sent off and has only been booked 41 times.
 


The Rangers star has credited his upbringing and coaching for making him a model professional and stressed the importance of his mindset, which has always been to become the best at what he does.



"Probably a combination of both [upbringing and coaching] I think", Davis told Rangers TV, when asked about his clean living approach and lack of bookings.

"Upbringing – you obviously get values from your parents – and I had a great childhood.
 


"Then going away, obviously, my focus was always to be a professional footballer and give myself the best possible chance to do that.

"I feel I have had to work on my game, had to work harder, everything to do to try and achieve what I can. My mindset has never really varied from that."

Davis has made 32 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season and has only been booked once.
 