QPR Majority Owners Showing Interest In Dutch Second Tier Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Queens Park Rangers' majority owners, the Tune Group, are interested in buying into Dutch second tier side FC Den Bosch, it has been claimed.



Den Bosch are hard at work looking for investment as they look to balance the books, having seen a takeover attempt from Kakhi Jordania fail.













Now QPR's majority owner, the Tune Group, are showing interest, according to Dutch daily the Brabants Dagblad.



At QPR, the Tune Group owns more than half the shares, but it is unclear what level of investment they would be looking to have in Den Bosch.





Den Bosch are not willing to be drawn on the speculation however and spokeswoman Ester Bal commented: "Negotiations, and I am not saying that they are not now taking place, generally do so in a confidential nature."







The side currently sit in eleventh place in the Dutch second tier and beat Jong AZ Alkmaar 3-0 in their last league outing.



If QPR's owners invest in Den Bosch then speculation will rise over a relationship between the two clubs which could see players move between the two sides.





Den Bosch are next in action this coming Friday when they travel to face Roda JC in an away league fixture.

