Steven Bergwijn Showed He Can Handle Level – Tottenham Star Pleased With New Boy

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld believes his new Spurs team-mate Steven Bergwijn showed he can handle the level of Premier League well against Manchester City.



Spurs pulled off the signing of Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven before the transfer window closed and handed him his debut on Sunday in their 2-0 win over Manchester City.













Bergwijn wasted no time in making his presence felt and starting to justify the fee Tottenham paid for his services.



The 22-year-old stepped up to the plate and scored the opener as Tottenham beat Pep Guardiola's men 2-0, leaving Alderweireld impressed.





Delighted with the winger's debut performance, the Belgian international heaped praise on Bergwijn for his professionalism and believes he showed he can handle the pressure of playing in the Premier League against the Citizens.







"I was particularly impressed by his professionalism", Alderweireld told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.



"Sometimes you have guys who are very good in the Netherlands and then start very naively here.





"That is not the case with Steven. He is very sober and has a good head.



"He will notice that playing in the Premier League is different from playing in the Eredivisie.



"He immediately showed that he can handle the level."



While Bergwijn is now enjoying life in the Premier League, PSV Eindhoven were left unhappy with his exit after he had vowed to stay for the entire season last summer.

