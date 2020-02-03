XRegister
03/02/2020 - 22:21 GMT

Stoke City – Premier League Legend Admits Hating Trips To Face Potters

 




Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has named Stoke City's ground as the one he hated visiting the most in the Premier League.

The Dutchman enjoyed big success in the Premier League as he regularly got amongst the goals for the Gunners and the Red Devils, and won the league title.  


 



While Van Persie won accolades during his time with the Premier League giants, there was one place where he always struggled – Stoke's Britannia Stadium.

The Dutchman played six times at Stoke, with the Gunners and Red Devils, but won only once, suffering defeats in three games, while two matches ended in draws.
 


With a poor record away at Stoke, Van Persie has named the Britannia Stadium as the ground that he hated visiting the most during his time in the Premier League and stressed how much he despised going there on a cold night in January.



"Stoke City away on a Monday evening in January", Van Persie wrote on Twitter, when asked about the ground he hated visiting the most.

"By far most difficult place to play."
 


Only one of his six games at Stoke was played on a cold night in January – during his last season for Manchester United – and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
 