Tashan Oakley-Boothe Explains Thinking Behind Tottenham Exit

New Stoke City midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe has revealed that the desire for a new environment and first-team playing time prompted him to leave Tottenham Hotspur for the Potters before the transfer window closed.



Having begun his career in the Tottenham youth ranks, Oakley-Boothe brought his time with the London-based club to an end in the January transfer window as he sealed a permanent move to Stoke on deadline day.













The 19-year-old, who was a regular in England Under-17s squad that won the U-17 World Cup three years ago, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship club.



Explaining his decision to leave Spurs, Oakley-Boothe has revealed that the desire to play regular senior team football and a new environment urged him to make the decision, while also crediting Potters boss Michael O'Neill for being an influence.





The teenage midfielder is now looking to kick on with his career and get regular first-team playing time under his belt at the Championship club.







“It feels great to be given the opportunity to sign for such a big club and hopefully I can kick-start my career here, play games and do well”, Oakley-Boothe told Stoke's official site.



“It was a difficult decision leaving Tottenham because I’d been there for so many years but for me I felt like I needed a change, a new environment and play men’s football.





“I’ve spoken to the manager and he played a big part in me coming here – his wise words were helpful.



“Everyone is at that age now, especially in the England squad, where you have to be playing games really.



"That’s what football’s about – playing games, doing your best and performing for the team."



Oakley-Boothe made his first-team debut for Tottenham in an EFL Cup game against Barnsley in 2017.

