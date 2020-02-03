We’re Confident We Can Score Goals At Etihad – West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks has warned Manchester City that the Hammers are confident they can score goals at the Etihad Stadium and will not be heading north for a draw.



The Hammers are in desperate need of points after finding themselves in the relegation zone following a string of poor performances; they have failed to win any of their last five league games.













Games are not getting easier for West Ham, who face the daunting task of heading to champions Manchester City at the weekend.



Fredericks knows West Ham need points and insists they will not go to the Etihad Stadium for a draw, but believing they can hurt Manchester City.





“We know we’ve got Man City on Sunday and we’re not going to be looking just to stay in the game and get a draw", Fredericks told his club's official site.







"We’re more than confident that we can go and score goals. As long as there are no mistakes at the back, we are confident of picking up points."



The West Ham defender admits that Manchester City have quality players, but believes every side in the Premier League do, meaning the opposition do not matter hugely.





"They are tough games, but every game is tough.



"If you play a team at the top, they’ve got world-class players and if you play a team at the bottom, they’ve still got class players and they’re fighting for their lives, so it doesn’t really matter who you are playing now."



West Ham were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City earlier this season, while they have not won at the Eithad Stadium since 2015.

