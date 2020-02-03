Wolves Have Chance of Top Four Finish Feels Former Top Flight Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Redknapp believes that Wolves are contenders to finish in the Premier League's top four despite the distraction of a Europa League campaign.



Nuno's side, sitting in eighth in the Premier League standings, are just six points off fourth placed Chelsea and held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.













Wolves are also still alive in the Europa League, having qualified as the second team from their group, and are set to take on Espanyol in their last 32 tie.



Redknapp believes that playing on Thursday nights is tough to do and can affect a team's form in the Premier League, but is impressed with Wolves, who he thinks still have a top four chance.





“It’s not easy playing Thursday nights, then Sunday, it can be very disruptive, but they’ve done brilliantly", Redknapp told Wolves' official site.







“Lots of clubs have fallen by the wayside after getting into the Europa League in the past



"But Wolves are going strong and they’re the outside tip to make the top four this year. There’s still a possibility.”





Wolves host Leicester City in their next Premier League game, while then Espanyol visit Molineux for the first leg of the Europa League last 32 tie between the two teams.

