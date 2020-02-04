XRegister
26 October 2019

04/02/2020 - 21:15 GMT

Big Club Leeds United Deserve To Be In Premier League Insists Whites Star

 




Leeds United attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez believes the Whites deserve to be in the Premier League due to their sheer size as a club. 

The Peacocks went close to securing promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season only to fall short and exit the Championship playoffs at the hands of Derby County.


 



The chance is there yet again this season, with Marcelo Bielsa's side sitting second in the Championship table and holding a three-point lead over third-placed Fulham.

Hernandez has experience of playing in the top division of English football with Swansea City and has no doubt that due to Leeds' size as a club they deserve to be amongst the elite.
 


Hernandez has therefore set his aim towards getting the team back to the Premier League at the end of this season.



"When I came to Leeds I knew it would be a big challenge for me", Hernandez was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I played in the Premier League with Swansea some years ago, but this club is different, this is a big club in England and deserves to be in the Premier League.
 


"For me it is a good challenge to help this club to get back to the Premier League.

"In my four years we have had some big chances to get back, but we didn't do well in our last few games in my first season and everyone knows what happened last season.

"Now we are in a good way and we have a great chance again this year and we will try to give everything to help this club come back to Premier League."

Leeds suffered a shock home defeat against Wigan Athletic at Elland Road last weekend and are now starting to feel the heat from the chasing pack.   
 