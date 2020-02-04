Danny Rose Needs Game Time – Newcastle United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United legend John Anderson is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Danny Rose needs time to find his rhythm, but believes he will give the Magpies the left-back option they have long needed.



Steve Bruce's side confirmed the capture of the 29-year-old full-back from Tottenham on loan until the end of the season last week, beating off competition for his signature.













Just two days after signing for the Magpies, the England international made his debut for the side in their league game against Norwich City, coming on as a second-half substitute.



Reflecting on the left-back's Newcastle debut, former Magpies star Anderson has insisted that Rose did okay, but admitted that the player needs game time to adapt to the club.





However, the 60-year-old is confident that Rose will add quality to the Newcastle team and believes he is the left-back they have been wanting for a while.







"Look, we all know what he is about. Good player, England international", Anderson said on BBC Radio Newcastle.



"We needed somebody in that position. We needed somebody at left-back for a long time.





"Yes, he needs some game time but look, he is a good player, he did okay as you'd expect, but he does need game time.



"Obviously, he can't play [in the FA Cup] because he wasn't registered in time to play. Once you haven't played in the first game, you're not entitled to play in this one.



"So there are a couple of them missing out [at Oxford], but yes, look, he definitely gives us a little bit more."



Newcastle will visit Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League game and Rose could be in line to make his full Magpies debut.

