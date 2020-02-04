He Can Bring Excitement – Motherwell Boss Delighted With Newcastle Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson believes Newcastle United loanee Rolando Aarons can add a bit of excitement to his team.



The Fir Park outfit completed the signing of the 24-year-old winger from Newcastle on loan until the end of the season before the transfer window slammed shut last week.













Aarons made a bright start to his first-team career at the Tyneside-based club, making his debut in 2014, but soon saw his development stall.



With Motherwell, the Englishman has now joined his fifth loan club since January 2018 and Robinson is hopeful that the Steelmen can help the winger revive his career.





The 25-year-old believes Aarons can add excitement to his team and has vowed to give the player a platform to express himself in the upcoming months.







“I think he can bring another bit of excitement, one against one he is very good”, Robinson was quoted as saying by the Evening Express.



“He is a boy whose career has stood still a little bit.





“He burst on to the scene very young, got a lot of plaudits, but he is now trying to take his career on an upward curve again and we are hoping we can do that for him because on first viewings of him close up, he has a lot of talent.



"What he has to do is kick-start his career.



"We have done that numerous times for players.



"We will give him a platform, I think we play a style that suits wide players, that gives them a licence to go and express themselves."



It remains to be seen if Robinson will involve Aarons on Wednesday night when Celtic are the visitors to Fir Park for a league clash.

