He Can Pick A Pass – Former Rangers Star Impressed With Gers’ Deadline Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Andy Little is impressed with what new Gers loanee Ianis Hagi has to offer to the club and has heaped praise on the young midfielder.



Rangers left it late to do their business in the winter transfer window, signing Hagi and Florian Kamberi on loan until the end of the season on deadline day.













Just one day after their arrival at Ibrox, the duo were given their Gers debuts against Aberdeen on Saturday, coming on as substitutes in the second half.



While the result did not favour the Light Blues, finishing 0-0, former player Little was left impressed with the intention shown by Kamberi and is confident the centre-forward will get his chance to shine.





The Northern Irishman also believes 21-year-old attacking midfielder Hagi showed what he is capable of against the Dons, displaying his ability to pick passes and shoot with either foot.







"I think Hagi showed already what he is capable of", Little said on the official Rangers podcast.



"Always looking forward, always looking on the half-turn, can pick a pass and not scared to have a shot off either foot.





"For big Kamberi too, he shows he's got intent.



"He wants to come in, really work hard and he wants to try and make a difference.



"I'm sure he'll get more opportunities."



Hagi will be hopeful of getting more playing under his belt when Rangers host Hibernian on Wednesday night, but Kamberi will be ineligible to play as the Gers are up against his parent club.

