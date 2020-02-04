XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/02/2020 - 11:12 GMT

He’s Talented – FC Cincinnati GM Delights At Landing Brighton Star

 




FC Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp is delighted to have captured Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia on loan for the MLS club and has hailed the Dutchman as a proven goalscorer.

Major League Soccer outfit FC Cincinnati confirmed the signing of Locadia from English top flight club Brighton on loan until July on Monday.  


 



The Orange and Blue will have the option to make the 26-year-old centre-forward's move permanent when the loan contract expires in the summer.

Locadia joins FC Cincinnati as one of three Designated Players and general manager Nijkamp is delighted to have added the former PSV Eindhoven star to the squad.
 


Welcoming the striker to the club, Nijkamp, who is a Dutchman himself, has hailed Locadia as a proven striker and a talented goalscorer.



We are excited to bring in a proven forward in Jurgen to strengthen our attacking abilities”, Nijkamp told the club's official site.

He is a talented goalscorer in his prime and we feel adding an impact player of his calibre will be a great addition to our club.
 


"We look forward to welcoming Jurgen to our club and city.

Locadia scored four goals and provided one assist in his 11 Bundesliga appearances while on loan at Hoffenheim earlier this season.
 