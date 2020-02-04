He’s Talented – FC Cincinnati GM Delights At Landing Brighton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp is delighted to have captured Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia on loan for the MLS club and has hailed the Dutchman as a proven goalscorer.



Major League Soccer outfit FC Cincinnati confirmed the signing of Locadia from English top flight club Brighton on loan until July on Monday.













The Orange and Blue will have the option to make the 26-year-old centre-forward's move permanent when the loan contract expires in the summer.



Locadia joins FC Cincinnati as one of three Designated Players and general manager Nijkamp is delighted to have added the former PSV Eindhoven star to the squad.





Welcoming the striker to the club, Nijkamp, who is a Dutchman himself, has hailed Locadia as a proven striker and a talented goalscorer.







“We are excited to bring in a proven forward in Jurgen to strengthen our attacking abilities”, Nijkamp told the club's official site.



“He is a talented goalscorer in his prime and we feel adding an impact player of his calibre will be a great addition to our club.





"We look forward to welcoming Jurgen to our club and city.”



Locadia scored four goals and provided one assist in his 11 Bundesliga appearances while on loan at Hoffenheim earlier this season.

