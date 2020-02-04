XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/02/2020 - 11:42 GMT

I Look To These Two Stars To Rally Troops – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged Gers senior stars Steven Davis and Allan McGregor to motivate the rest of the squad as the side look to regain their form.

Having lost 2-1 away at Hearts, Rangers then failed to win their second Scottish Premiership game in three games as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Aberdeen at the weekend.  


 



Dropping five points in their last three games has dealt a blow to the Gers' title hopes as they are now seven points behind table-toppers Celtic, although they have one game in hand.

With a league game against Hibernian and a Scottish Cup tie against Hamilton coming up this week, Gerrard is hopeful that Rangers can regain their form.
 


With his eyes set on returning to winning ways, the former Liverpool skipper has urged senior players Davis and McGregor to motivate rest of the squad.



"In the next ten days, we hope to have a very positive few results", Gerrard told a press conference.

"As a manager when you get a couple of poor results you look to senior guys like Davis and McGregor to rally the troops. The players know what it takes."
 


Gerrard has also not lost hop of beating Celtic to the league title this term despite the Gers' recent dip in form.

"We continue to try to get back to our best form and we believe we can push and challenge all the way", Gerrard said.

Rangers have come out victorious against Hibernian the last two times they have met in the league this term and will be hoping that the outcome remains the same when they host Hibs on Wednesday.
 