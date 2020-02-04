I Look To These Two Stars To Rally Troops – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged Gers senior stars Steven Davis and Allan McGregor to motivate the rest of the squad as the side look to regain their form.



Having lost 2-1 away at Hearts, Rangers then failed to win their second Scottish Premiership game in three games as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Aberdeen at the weekend.













Dropping five points in their last three games has dealt a blow to the Gers' title hopes as they are now seven points behind table-toppers Celtic, although they have one game in hand.



With a league game against Hibernian and a Scottish Cup tie against Hamilton coming up this week, Gerrard is hopeful that Rangers can regain their form.





With his eyes set on returning to winning ways, the former Liverpool skipper has urged senior players Davis and McGregor to motivate rest of the squad.







"In the next ten days, we hope to have a very positive few results", Gerrard told a press conference.



"As a manager when you get a couple of poor results you look to senior guys like Davis and McGregor to rally the troops. The players know what it takes."





Gerrard has also not lost hop of beating Celtic to the league title this term despite the Gers' recent dip in form.



"We continue to try to get back to our best form and we believe we can push and challenge all the way", Gerrard said.



Rangers have come out victorious against Hibernian the last two times they have met in the league this term and will be hoping that the outcome remains the same when they host Hibs on Wednesday.

