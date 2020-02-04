XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/02/2020 - 20:51 GMT

I Was At Rangers So I Know What Fans Expect – Sunderland New Boy

 




Sunderland new boy Declan John believes that his time at Rangers means he knows what it means to play for a giant of a club, such as the Black Cats.

The 24-year-old made the move to Sunderland before the transfer window slammed shut, joining the League One side on a loan deal from Swansea City.  


 



John is joining a club with high expectations, but the defender feels his spell at Scottish giants Rangers means he is well-equipped to deal with the demands at Sunderland and provide what the fans are looking for.

The 24-year-old, who replaces the departed Laurens De Bock in the ranks, is now eager to get going with Sunderland. 
 


“I have played at some big clubs before, so I have got that experience in me”, John told Sunderland's official website.



“I used to be at Rangers just over two years ago and now I am at this big club now.

“I know what the fans expect and there is a demand to win every week. I am excited and really looking forward to getting started.”
 


Rangers initially signed John on a loan deal from Cardiff City, before then making his stay at Ibrox permanent.

He will now sink his teeth into a promotion battle at Sunderland, who sit a place and two points outside the playoff places after losing 2-0 at Portsmouth on Saturday.   
 