I Was At Rangers So I Know What Fans Expect – Sunderland New Boy

Sunderland new boy Declan John believes that his time at Rangers means he knows what it means to play for a giant of a club, such as the Black Cats.



The 24-year-old made the move to Sunderland before the transfer window slammed shut, joining the League One side on a loan deal from Swansea City.













John is joining a club with high expectations, but the defender feels his spell at Scottish giants Rangers means he is well-equipped to deal with the demands at Sunderland and provide what the fans are looking for.



The 24-year-old, who replaces the departed Laurens De Bock in the ranks, is now eager to get going with Sunderland.





“I have played at some big clubs before, so I have got that experience in me”, John told Sunderland's official website.







“I used to be at Rangers just over two years ago and now I am at this big club now.



“I know what the fans expect and there is a demand to win every week. I am excited and really looking forward to getting started.”





Rangers initially signed John on a loan deal from Cardiff City, before then making his stay at Ibrox permanent.



He will now sink his teeth into a promotion battle at Sunderland, who sit a place and two points outside the playoff places after losing 2-0 at Portsmouth on Saturday.

