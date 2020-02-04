I Was On Bench For No Reason – Jurgen Locadia Admits Frustration

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia has expressed his frustration with the Seagulls after sealing a loan move to MLS outfit FC Cincinnati.



Two years ago, Locadia made what was seen as a big step in his career by joining Premier League side Brighton from PSV Eindhoven.













Signing a deal until the summer of 2022, the Dutchman became the Seagulls' most expensive signing at the time after the English top-flight club paid PSV Eindhoven a fee in the region of £15m for his services.



However, two years down the line, his stint with Brighton has not gone to plan and he is now heading out on his second successive loan spell.





Reflecting on his time with Brighton and on loan at Hoffenheim, Locadia insists that playing time is what he has been missing in the last two years and does not know why he was relegated to the bench when he scored goals.







"[I’ve been missing] just time to play. Playing time", Locadia said on MLS' Extra Time podcast.



"The games I play, I score my goals, in the Premier League and in the Bundesliga, but sometimes I just ended on the bench for no reason.





"So, my goal here is to play all the games and try and be important for the team, score my goals and make the fans happy."



Locadia will remain on loan at FC Cincinnati until 5th July, but the MLS side have the option to make the move permanent in the summer.