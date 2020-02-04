It Comes Down To This – Former Rangers Star On Gers’ Chances Against Hibernian

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Andy Little believes the Gers returning to winning ways against Hibernian depends on what side turn up, given their mixed form in recent games.



The Light Blues have had a dip in form recently, dropping five points in their four Scottish Premiership games following the winter break.













Rangers have won only one of their last three league matches and have gone seven points behind table-toppers Celtic, who they beat away from home just before the winter break.



While Steven Gerrard's men have been largely consistent this term, they have shown signs of inconsistency recently, beating Celtic at Celtic Park and then losing to Hearts at Tynecastle.





Former Gers star Little is positive that they can return to winning ways against Hibernian on Wednesday, but only if the best version of Rangers turn up.







"Again, it probably comes down to what Rangers team turn up", Little said on the official Rangers podcast, when asked about the side's chances against Hibernian.



"I think if Rangers go on and play themselves and get that togetherness and a little bit of magic in the final third, then they should take care of the game.





"But right now, things just aren't going as well as they were and the team need to sit back, watch this [Aberdeen] game over again and come up with the answers."



Rangers will visit Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Cup on Saturday after hosting Hibernian in the league on Wednesday.

