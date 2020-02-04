Jose Mourinho Explains Champions League Squad Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has admitted having goalkeeper Michel Vorm over midfielder Victor Wanyama in Spurs' Champions League squad gives him more of a feeling of safety.



The knockout stages of the Champions League begin this month, with round of 16 ties scheduled to commence on 18th February.













With just two weeks before the competition resumes, Premier League side Tottenham have settled on their squad for the knockout stages of the tournament.



Defensive midfielder Wanyama has missed out on a spot, while goalkeeper Vorm, who re-signed for the club on a free transfer in October, has been picked.





Explaining the reason for his decision, Spurs boss Mourinho has revealed that he picked the Dutchman in the squad because he felt it was the safer thing to do.







"I feel safer by having Michel on the list, I don't want the risk of losing Paulo [Gazzaniga] or Hugo [Lloris]", Mourinho told a press conference.



"Victor is from a position where we have lots of players – [Harry] Winks, [Eric] Dier, [Oliver] Skipp, Gedson [Fernandes]."





The Portuguese tactician is also hopeful that left-back Ben Davies is available for team selection in their upcoming league game against Aston Villa.



"After tomorrow the boys are going to have some time [off] but not him [Davies], he has to stay and work", he said.



"So when we start the week of Aston Villa he will be training with us fully."



Tottenham will host Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League on 19th February.

