Juventus Showing Interest In Manchester City Star

Juventus are also considering making a move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in the summer, who is also a target for Bayern Munich.



Sane was close to joining Bayern Munich last summer before he suffered a serious knee injury in the traditional season opener against Liverpool in the Community Shield.













The German champions have continued to be on his trail, but decided against making a move for the winger in the winter transfer window.



The Bavarians are preparing for an assault in the summer to take Sane to Germany, but it has been claimed that they could face stiff competition for his signature.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus are also interested in the Manchester City winger.







The Italian champions have closely monitored his injury progress and the club are keen to assess the possibility of signing Sane from Manchester City at the end of the season.



The winger is prepared to leave Manchester City in the summer and Bayern Munich have remained his preferred choice.





But it remains to be seen whether interest from Juventus gives Sane food for thought before he takes a final call on his future.

