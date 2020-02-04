Leeds United Fans Create Unbelievable Feeling – Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez has stressed that the fanatical support from the Whites faithful provides the players with extra motivation during every game.



Marcelo Bielsa's men are firm favourites to secure automatic promotion from the Championship this season and have been roared on by fierce backing both at Elland Road and on the road.













Leeds have seen their form dip, with four defeats in their last five games across all competitions, but Hernandez has continued to note the superb backing.



The Spaniard, a fan favourite, is not surprised and insists he felt the influence of the supporters from when he first arrived at Elland Road.





"I always say the same", the 34-year-old was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post while giving his view on the fan support.







"I've felt the support from the fans from the very first day and I try give everything for them because I think in this club especially, they are very special for the players.



"They are an extra motivation for us in every game and not just at Elland Road.





"At the away games it is unbelievable at every game.



"They travel and support us, it doesn't matter if we play in Sheffield, London or Bristol, they are always there to support the team.



"This feeling is unbelievable and we try to give everything for them."



Leeds will be looking for their fans to roar them on over a next crucial two games, with visits to promotion rivals Nottingham Forest and Brentford on the agenda.

