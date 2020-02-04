Makes Me Smile – Galatasaray Striker Delighted With Roberto Firmino Nickname

Follow @insidefutbol





Galatasaray striker Adem Buyuk is delighted to have earned the nickname "Firmino" from the club's fans, after the famous Liverpool forward.



Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray received a severe blow when star striker Radamel Falcao was forced off the pitch with a hamstring injury in their game against Konyaspor last month.













With Brighton loanee Florin Andone yet to regain match fitness, 32-year-old Turk Buyuk, who replaced Falcao against Konyaspor and scored, was tasked with deputising for the Colombian against Kayserispor on Sunday.



The former Turkey international stepped up to the plate and starred for Galatasaray as he scored the opener just five minutes into the game and helped the side win 4-1, leading him to be labelled Firmino by the fans.





Buyuk is delighted to have his nickname based around Liverpool number 9 Firmino and has revealed that hearing the nickname makes him smile, before expressing his desire to win the league with Galatasaray this term.







"This nickname makes me smile, of course", Buyuk told Turkish outlet Sporx.



"I work hard in training and do everything I can to be beneficial to the team.





"If my coach is satisfied with my performance, it is okay for me. I hope Galatasaray will be the champions at the end of the season."



Buyuk has scored five goals from his 23 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray so far this season.

