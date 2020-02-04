XRegister
04/02/2020 - 11:37 GMT

Manchester City Tracking La Liga Centre-Back

 




Manchester City are tracking Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres with a view to signing him in the summer transfer window, according to the Times.

The defensive frailties of Pep Guardiola’s side have come to the fore this season and scuppered their bid to get the better of Liverpool in the Premier League.


 



Manchester City are now looking at the summer transfer window and bringing in defensive reinforcements is expected to be a massive focus for the club at the end of the season.

And the Premier League champions are keeping close tabs on Villarreal’s 23-year-old defender Torres.
 


A product of the Villarreal academy, the defender has made 29-appearances for the senior side thus far and has caught Manchester City's eye.



Torres also made his debut for Spain in November and is now a certain starter in Villarreal’s first team this season.

The Spaniard also has other suitors in Europe and he is also rumoured to be on the watch list of north London club Arsenal.
 


Manchester City have other players on their shortlist as well, with Benfica’s Ruben Dias, Inter’s Milan Skriniar and Brighton’s Lewis Dunk also being tracked.

The club are claimed to be working on bringing in two centre-backs in the summer.
 