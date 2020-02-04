Matter of Respect – Genk Deal-maker Explains Rangers Loan For Ianis Hagi

Follow @insidefutbol





Genk technical director Dimitri de Conde believes it would not have been fair to keep Ianis Hagi at the club if he was not going to play on a regular basis.



Scottish giants Rangers completed the signing of 21-year-old Hagi from Genk on loan until the end of the season before the transfer window slammed shut; the deal also contains a purchase option.













Genk only signed Hagi last summer and he arrived in Belgium as a highly rated talent, with his swift exit from the club raising some eyebrows.



Explaining the decision to let the Romanian move away on loan, Genk technical director De Conde has revealed that the midfielder struggled to fill the role they had in mind initially, and the club could not guarantee the youngster playing minutes.





The 45-year-old pointed out that Hagi found it frustrating to be not involved in games and Genk thought it was better for him to join Rangers, where he hopes the player gets first-team playing time.







"It is true that Hagi did not immediately fulfil the creative role that we had in mind", De Conde told Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg.



"Of course, we would have like it to be different, but that is no fault of the player.





"Ianis, who has a certain charisma in his own country as a son of [Gheorghe], had a hard time with his status with us. He had trouble sitting in the stands.



"There was not enough sportingly to say that he would get more minutes, that he would become a player in the team.



"Well, then [if that is the case] you have to be honest. Then it might be better to loan someone like that.



"That is a matter of respect. Hopefully he will get those minutes in Scotland."



Hagi made his debut for Rangers at the weekend, coming on as a second-half substitute in their 0-0 draw with Aberdeen.

