Napoli Laying Groundwork For Move For Chelsea Linked Talent Marash Kumbulla

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are in talks with the representatives of Manchester United and Chelsea linked defender Marash Kumbulla with a view to signing him next summer.



The 19-year-old defender’s future came under the scanner last month when clubs in Italy and in Europe were considering snaring him away from Hellas Verona in the middle of the season.













Serie A giants Inter have been in negotiations with Hellas Verona and the player's agents, while Kumbulla has also been on the radar of Premier League bigwigs Manchester United and Chelsea.



Hellas Verona kept hold of the highly rated defender, but they are expected to come under more pressure to sell him at the end of the season.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are already putting in the legwork required to secure a deal to sign the teenage centre-back in the summer.







Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has already been in touch with his representatives over a possible move to the San Paolo at the end of the season.



There are still several months to go until the summer window opens, but Napoli are carrying out the work necessary to give themselves an edge in the race.





The Napoli deal-maker has received positive signals from the player’s camp and the Serie A giants are trying to convince the youngster about the move before looking to work out a deal with Hellas Verona.

