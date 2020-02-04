Rangers Legend Concerned By Lack of Game-Changers At Ibrox

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent are the only two game-changers in the current Gers squad and is concerned by the lack of such players.



Steven Gerrard's Rangers have had a dip in form since returning to action following the winter break last month, dropping five points from the four league games they have played so far this year.













The Gers suffered their second defeat of the season at the hands of Hearts towards the end of January and then were held to a draw by Aberdeen on Saturday, leading them to fall seven points behind Celtic.



Former Rangers star Ferguson believes that a lot of their recent slump is due to the lack of players who can step up when game-changers Morelos and Kent are struggling.





Apart from Morelos and Kent, Ferguson feels the likes of Steven Davis, Allan McGregor and James Tavernier have winning mentalities, but is of the opinion that the rest of the squad is lacking.







"When you look at game-changers, first – I think there's only two in the team, stroke three I would say – Morelos and Ryan Kent", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"When they are getting closely marked, then it's up to other players to go and step up to the mark.





"Also, in terms of the winning mentality and the desire and hunger, you have got Steven Davis, who has won trophies before, and Allan McGregor and Tav to a certain point because he is the captain, you'd expect him to maybe lead that dressing room.



"But then I look at the rest of the squad, I don't really see it and that must be a concern to the manager."



Rangers will need to step up their game and regain form if they are to beat Celtic to the league title this term.

