This Is What Rangers Are Lacking – Former Scotland Star

Alan Rough believes Rangers are over-reliant on their strikers and feels they do not have a game-changer on the bench to come on and affect matches.



The Light Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by Aberdeen at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday and have failed to win two of their last three games, having lost 2-1 to Hearts last weekend.













With veteran striker Jermain Defoe sidelined with an injury, Rangers were left with just one main hitman in Alfredo Morelos, who failed to deliver the goods against the Dons at the weekend.



Former Scotland goalkeeper Rough believes Steven Gerrard's side are over-reliant on the two strikers and do not have game-changers to step up when needed.





While Rough feels Celtic could drop points in some of their upcoming away games, the former goalkeeper is positive that the Hoops have game-changers in their ranks to turn matches for Neil Lennon's side.







"Yes, I think there still will be points dropped [by Celtic]", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I think the likes of away to Aberdeen, away to Hearts, away to Hibs, away to Motherwell are the likely candidates that people will be looking it.





"But for me, it's just Rangers' main men – the two of them, two strikers.



"If they don't score, the pressure is on everybody else and that's a bad thing to rely on them and you look at Celtic, you have got guys coming on and changing the game.



"Rangers don't seem to have that changer – that big, big player to come on and change it for them."



Dropping five points in their last three games have seen Rangers go seven points behind Celtic, although they have a game in hand.

