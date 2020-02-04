Tottenham Hotspur Came Close To Bringing Star Back To Premier League

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur came close to signing Emre Can in January, before he joined Borussia Dortmund on loan from Juventus on deadline day.



The Germany midfielder’s future at Juventus was under the scanner all throughout the January transfer window and it was not until the last day when a decision was made on his time at the club.













A host of Premier League clubs were believed to be keen on him, but the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder joined Dortmund on loan from Juventus.



The Italian champions also inserted an obligation to buy clause, effectively making the move a permanent deal.





Can though could have returned to the Premier League as, according to The Athletic, Tottenham came close to signing the former Liverpool midfielder on deadline day.







There was no suggestion on deadline day that Tottenham were in for Can, as they focused on a striker, but he could have moved to north London.



Spurs did sign Steven Bergwijn on deadline day from PSV Eindhoven and the winger scored on his debut against Manchester City.





Tottenham were also in the market for a forward but failed to bring in a new striker by the time the window closed last week.

