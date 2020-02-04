We Need To Respond – Ipswich Star Puts Importance of Sunderland Clash Sky High

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards believes it is essential the Tractor Boys respond to defeats against Rotherham United and Peterborough United by beating Sunderland on Saturday.



The Blues lost 1-0 to Rotherham United at the end of January and then 4-1 to Peterborough United four days later, in a blow to their promotion aspirations in League One.













Before the consecutive losses Paul Lambert's side were placed at the top of the pile, but have now dropped back to fourth and Edwards believes that there is a real need for is team to respond in their next match against promotion rivals Sunderland.



"It's very frustrating because we lost against Peterborough and Rotherham so need to respond against Sunderland", Edwards told his club's official site.





The 26-year-old will be missing in action for the match against the Black Cats after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season.







Edwards is disappointed. but insists that Ipswich have enough squad depth to cope.



"I wanted to play my part because I've had a good run of games and think I've been doing quite well recently, but we have players to come in."





The earlier meeting between the two clubs in League One this season at Portman Road ended in a 1-1 draw, with Sunderland striking in the second half to earn a point.

