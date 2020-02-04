Will Savour Every Moment – Shrewsbury Star Looking Forward To Anfield

Follow @insidefutbol





Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Max O'Leary is looking forward to the Shrews' FA Cup replay against Liverpool and wants to savour each and every moment of the game.



The 23-year-old was in goal for the League One side as they held Premier League giants Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup last month.













Shrewsbury earned themselves the chance to face the Reds at Anfield with the draw and the two sides are set to lock horns in a fourth round replay this evening.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has chosen not to attend the game and has given managerial duties to Under-23s boss Neil Critchley, but O'Leary is expecting a tough challenge nevertheless.





Excited to play at Anfield, the 23-year-old goalkeeper has set his eyes on savouring each and every moment of the game, but stressed that Shrewbury's focus is on getting through to the next round of the FA Cup.







“It’s going to be a different challenge but it’s going to be a good one", O'Leary told his club's official site.



"Hopefully, on the day, I will be calm and relaxed. I will be looking forward to it; it’s going to be a great occasion.





“It’s a great stadium and it’s somewhere with a great history. We will take it in and really savour every moment.



"We want to get into the next round and we have that carrot in front of us.



“No one has really thought about the next round, but we really want to get the win.”



Liverpool had four shots attempts on O'Leary's goal the last time the two sides met and the goalkeeper managed to save three of them, while one of the Reds' goals were scored by one of his own team-mates.

