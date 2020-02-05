But Chelsea Can Sign Him Back – Serie A Side’s Chief On Star Bought From Blues

Follow @insidefutbol





Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has revealed that Chelsea can exercise a clause to buy Jeremie Boga back from the Italian club.



Sassuolo signed the midfielder from Chelsea in 2018 and the 23-year-old has come into his own in Serie A this season.













Boga has scored six goals in 21 league appearances and his performances have piqued the interest of the big wigs of Italian football ahead of the summer transfer window.



Napoli are believed to be considering signing the Ivorian at the end of the season, but Sassuolo chief Carnevali revealed that Boga’s future could be out of their hands.





Chelsea have an option to buy him back from the Italian club and he admits that despite interest from other clubs, the Blues cold easily take him back to west London in the summer transfer window.







“But Chelsea can re-sign him”, Carnevali was quoted as saying by Italian daily Il Mattino.



“We have an excellent relationship with them, we met them before Christmas for other operations because we like them.





“As with Barcelona, we have a collaborative relationship.



“They can take him back ,but we can also do an operation together, there is total openness.”



Boga has also registered three assists in Serie A this season and was capped by France at youth level before deciding to represent the Ivory Coast.

