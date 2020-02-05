XRegister
26 October 2019

05/02/2020 - 23:02 GMT

Can Feel It In Air – Rangers Star On Joy of Playing at Ibrox

 




Rangers defender Nikola Katic has described the feeling of playing at Ibrox as amazing and feels the fans' happiness can be felt in the air when the Gers score.

Having joined the Scottish Premiership side in the summer of 2018, Katic is in his second season with the Light Blues and has had a proper taste of what the club is all about.  


 



While he has dropped in and out of Steven Gerrard's starting eleven over the two campaigns, the Croatian appears to have sealed a spot in the hearts of many Rangers fans with his winner against Celtic at Parkhead in December.

The love of the fans toward the club is something that has impressed Katic, who described the feeling of playing at Ibrox as amazing.
 


In an attempt to explain what it is like to play in front of around 50,000 Rangers fans, the 23-year-old centre-back revealed he can feel the happiness in the air when his side find the back of the net.



"Honestly, it's amazing", Katic told Rangers TV.

"You have 50,000 behind you every game so the atmosphere is great.
 


"When you score goals, you can feel it in the air how people are happy.

"So, really, really amazing part of football. I really enjoy playing at home in front of our fans."

With Rangers pushing to beat Celtic to the league title, Katic will be looking to help the Gers to achieve their goal this term.
 