Character, Guts, Bravery – Steven Gerrard Salutes Rangers Star After Win

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted he is looking forward to seeing more from new signing Ianis Hagi after he produced a performance full of guts and bravery to fire the Gers to a 2-1 win over Hibernian at Ibrox on Wednesday night.



Paul Hanlon stunned Ibrox by volleying Hibernian ahead in the 35th minute, taking advantage of a lacklustre opening period from the hosts.













Rangers would not go in behind at the break though and had George Edmundson to thank, with the defender scoring in first half stoppage time.



The Gers upped their performance in the second half as they looked for another goal and it ultimately came in the 84th minute from new boy Hagi, who was making his first start.





Gerrard feels that Rangers were outstanding in the second 45 minutes as they claimed a 2-1 win and told Rangers TV: "It's a big win for us and I'm delighted with the second half performance. We scored at a really good time before the break, but I thought it was the least we deserved.







"The first half performance was a little bit hit and miss.



"Second half, I demanded a bit more and the players were outstanding across the board", he added.





Hagi's winning goal was a superbly taken volley, but Gerrard was also impressed with the new boy's overall display, not least his willingness to receive the ball whatever the situation.



The Rangers boss admits he is excited to see what Hagi can do going forward.



"It's [his goal] an exquisite finish, right into the side netting next to the post.



"I thought his second half performance, him just having the character, the personality, the guts and the bravery to receive the ball in any situation [was impressive].



"He just makes the game look really easy. He's an intelligent player and if that's the start as he means to go on then I'm really looking forward to seeing him play", Gerrard added.



The win keeps Rangers seven points behind Celtic, but with a game in hand.

