XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/02/2020 - 12:24 GMT

Christian Eriksen Indicates Difficult Last Six Months At Tottenham

 




Christian Eriksen has indicated that his last few months at Tottenham Hotspur were difficult because of his decision not to sign a new contract.

The Dane wanted to leave Tottenham last summer and made it clear that he was not prepared to sign a new deal with the north London club.  


 



Despite rumours surrounding his future, Eriksen started the season at Tottenham, but he was no longer a certain starter as the previous manager Mauricio Pochettino started planning for life after the 27-year-old.

He admits that he wanted to leave Tottenham last summer and conceded that the last few months at Tottenham were difficult because of his decision to push for a move.
 


The Dane added that his decision not to sign a new contract at Tottenham pushed him to the fringes in north London.



Eriksen told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Last summer I was interviewed by a Danish newspaper and I said that I wanted to try something new.

“I was thinking of leaving immediately but then I stayed.
 


“But in the last six months at Spurs, I had to get used to different situations.

“In England, if you don’t sign a new contract you are gone, you are already out.”

Eriksen eventually left Tottenham for Inter last month for a fee of around €20m.
 