Christian Eriksen Indicates Difficult Last Six Months At Tottenham

Christian Eriksen has indicated that his last few months at Tottenham Hotspur were difficult because of his decision not to sign a new contract.



The Dane wanted to leave Tottenham last summer and made it clear that he was not prepared to sign a new deal with the north London club.













Despite rumours surrounding his future, Eriksen started the season at Tottenham, but he was no longer a certain starter as the previous manager Mauricio Pochettino started planning for life after the 27-year-old.



He admits that he wanted to leave Tottenham last summer and conceded that the last few months at Tottenham were difficult because of his decision to push for a move.





The Dane added that his decision not to sign a new contract at Tottenham pushed him to the fringes in north London.







Eriksen told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Last summer I was interviewed by a Danish newspaper and I said that I wanted to try something new.



“I was thinking of leaving immediately but then I stayed.





“But in the last six months at Spurs, I had to get used to different situations.



“In England, if you don’t sign a new contract you are gone, you are already out.”



Eriksen eventually left Tottenham for Inter last month for a fee of around €20m.

