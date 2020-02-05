Crystal Palace Loan Star Tearing Up Turkey Was Wanted By Galatasaray

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth, who is on loan at Trabzonspor in Turkey and is making a big impression, was wanted by Galatasaray in 2018, it has been claimed



Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor signed the Norwegian international from English top-flight side Crystal Palace on a two-year loan deal in the summer.













Sorloth, whose career had largely stalled at Selhurst Park, has been in fine form since making the switch to the Turkish top division club this season.



Having racked up 16 goals and four assists from his 19 league appearances, the 24-year-old could be staying at Trabzonspor beyond his loan contract, with the club having the option to buy him from Crystal Palace for around €6m.





However, the Crystal Palace loanee could have been tearing apart Super Lig defences for Galatasaray instead.







According to Turkish daily Milliyet, the centre-forward was wanted by Galatasaray, Trabzonspor's league rivals, in 2018.



It is claimed that former Lions star Johan Elmander, who is now a scout for the side, recommended Sorloth to the club.





Upon the Swede's suggestion, Galatasaray looked at signing the striker, but had to shelve the move due to financial difficulties.



Sorloth then went on to join KAA Gent on loan in the following January.

