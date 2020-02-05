Doing This Has To Make You Better, Believes Liverpool Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Neco Williams is delighted to have the opportunity to regularly train with the Reds seniors squad and learn from them.



The European champions progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time under the management of Jurgen Klopp by beating Shrewsbury Town in their fourth round replay on Tuesday.













Neither Klopp nor any of his first-team stars took part in the match, and it was Neil Critchley and his Under-23s side that locked horns with the Shrews.



Starring in the game was 18-year-old right-back Williams, who made his Reds senior team debut just three months ago and regularly takes part in Klopp's first-team training sessions now.





The Welshman is tasked with going up against the likes of Sadio Mane in training and the full-back has admitted that it is not easy defending against the Senegalese, but is grateful for having the opportunity to learn from who he believes are some of the best players in the world.







Williams has hailed Liverpool's first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as one of the best players in his position and is delighted to pick up things from the English international.



“It’s hard [defending against Mane in training]”, Williams told The Athletic.





“But it’s the best way you can learn, playing against these top-class players. They help you and guide you through.



“To train with one of the best teams in the world — if not the best in the world — has to make you a better player. I’m really grateful to be there.



“Trent is one of the best right-backs in the world so every day I’m watching him, picking up little things and trying to incorporate them into my game. Being at Melwood every day is a learning day for me.”



Having made his Liverpool debut in October last year, Williams has now made four appearances for the Reds.

