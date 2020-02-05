Dortmund Sporting Director Makes Admission On Liverpool Target Jadon Sancho

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that the club have not been contacted by anyone about Manchester United and Liverpool linked Jadon Sancho.



Sancho has been widely linked with a move away from Dortmund, having been tipped to move on from the German giants when the summer transfer window opens.













Dortmund are likely to price him at €150m and clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in the England winger.



But Zorc stressed that Dortmund have not been contacted by any club with an approach for Sancho.





He told German magazine Sport Bild: “The fact is, no other club have contacted us about Jadon.”







Sancho has been in terrific form this season and has bagged 12 goals and registered 13 assists in 18 Bundesliga appearances.



Zorc conceded that the winger has been in phenomenal nick and feels the consistency with which he has been playing has been remarkable.





“Jadon is a phenomenon.



“The consistency with which he is now putting up top performances is impressive.”



Sancho has a contract until 2022 with Dortmund.

