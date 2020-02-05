Feel Pressure To Live Up To Countrymen, Rangers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Nikola Katic believes he and Gers team-mate Borna Barisic are doing well in their attempts to keep up with the standards of former Croatian stars to have played for the club.



Scottish Premiership side Rangers added two Croatians to their ranks when they completed the signings of Katic and Barisic, from Slaven Belupo and NK Osijek respectively, in the summer of 2018.













By penning a contract with the Gers, the defensive duo joined Dado Prso, Nikica Jelavic and Niko Kranjcar as Croatians to have plied their trades for the Scottish giants.



The three Croats that preceded Katic and Barisic made a reputation for themselves at Rangers and the younger among the two believes everyone related with the club, including the kit man, have a good connection with the stars from Croatia.





Katic went on to admit that he and Barisic felt the pressure to keep up with the standards of the Croatians that preceded them, but is positive that they are doing a good job so far.







"The connection between the Rangers fans and Croatian players is great", Katic said on Rangers TV.



"When I arrived, everyone talked about Dado, Nikica, Niko as well, and Jimmy Bell likes them so much. All of them.





"It was some kind of pressure on me and Borna when we arrived to try to keep that and I think we are doing well and I'm really happy because I am representing my country at such a big club."



Barisic was targeted by Italian giants Roma in the winter transfer window.

