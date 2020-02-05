George Edmundson Plays – Rangers Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to welcome Jack Ross' Hibernian outfit to Ibrox this evening for a Scottish Premiership clash.



The pressure is on the Gers to take three points after their lacklustre form in recent weeks saw rivals Celtic open a seven-point gap at the top of the Premiership table, albeit having played a game more.













Steven Gerrard's side could not break down Aberdeen at the weekend and had to make do with a 0-0 draw, with the Rangers boss bemoaning a lack of spark in his side.



The Gers have though met Hibernian twice this season and put nine goals past the Edinburgh side, conceding just once.





Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs. Connor Goldson and George Edmundson form the central pair. Steven Davis, Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield slot into midfield, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.







If Gerrard needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Glen Kamara and Greg Stewart.





Rangers Team vs Hibernian



McGregor, Tavernier, Edmundson, Goldson, Barisic, Davis, Aribo, Arfield, Hagi, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Polster, Katic, Kamara, Barker, Jones, Stewart

