XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/02/2020 - 18:33 GMT

George Edmundson Plays – Rangers Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to welcome Jack Ross' Hibernian outfit to Ibrox this evening for a Scottish Premiership clash.  

The pressure is on the Gers to take three points after their lacklustre form in recent weeks saw rivals Celtic open a seven-point gap at the top of the Premiership table, albeit having played a game more. 
 

 



Steven Gerrard's side could not break down Aberdeen at the weekend and had to make do with a 0-0 draw, with the Rangers boss bemoaning a lack of spark in his side. 

The Gers have though met Hibernian twice this season and put nine goals past the Edinburgh side, conceding just once.
 


Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs. Connor Goldson and George Edmundson form the central pair. Steven Davis, Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield slot into midfield, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.



If Gerrard needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Glen Kamara and Greg Stewart.
 


Rangers Team vs Hibernian

McGregor, Tavernier, Edmundson, Goldson, Barisic, Davis, Aribo, Arfield, Hagi, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Polster, Katic, Kamara, Barker, Jones, Stewart
 