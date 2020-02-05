He’ll Break My Record, I’m Glad – Former Liverpool Man On Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Lucas Leiva is confident that Roberto Firmino will break his record of most appearances at Liverpool for a Brazilian.



The midfielder made 346 appearances for the Reds during his ten-year spell at Liverpool before he left for Italy with Lazio in the summer of 2017.













Lucas was a popular figure amongst the Liverpool fans and still holds the appearance record for a Brazilian player at Anfield.



But the midfielder is certain that his compatriot Firmino will go on to break his appearance-record at Liverpool due to the amount of games he plays every season for the Reds.





Lucas is also delighted to see the success the forward has achieved at Liverpool as he feels he is a wonderful person on and off the pitch.







“I have the record for appearances for a Brazilian”, the Brazilian midfielder told DAZN.



“But I think Firmino will surpass me because he plays 50 games a season.





“I am glad, he is an incredible boy.”



Firmino has turned out to be a key player for Liverpool and is part of one of the most feared attacking trios along with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

