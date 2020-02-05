He’s Not Used Chances, Up To Liverpool – Sporting Director On Reds Talent’s Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroder has left the ball in Liverpool’s court over whether to keep Taiwo Awoniyi at the German club for the rest of the season.



The Nigerian striker has fallen down the pecking order at Mainz this season and has only featured six times in the Bundesliga.













There have been suggestions that Liverpool are considering cutting short his loan stint, but so far no decision has been made on whether to leave Awoniyi at Mainz for the rest of the season.



The Reds still have an opportunity to loan him out to another club as the transfer window is still open in countries such as Austria, the Czech Republic, Russia and the USA.





Schroder insisted that it is up to the Liverpool hierarchy on whether they want Awoniyi to continue at Mainz.







He was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker: “There were and there are opportunities, but ultimately Liverpool and their management have to make the final decision.



“Unfortunately, he has not used his chances.





“Now, of course, he is giving his everything, with the competition ahead of him at the moment.”



It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to find a new club for Awoniyi for the second half of the season or ask him to fight his way back into the Mainz team.

