I’d Like Premier League Return – Liverpool Flop Lazar Markovic

Former Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic is open to the possibility of moving back to the Premier League, but is not sure what the future holds for him.



In the summer of 2014, Liverpool confirmed the signing of Markovic from Portuguese club Benfica for a fee in the region of £20m.













Penning a long-term contract with the Reds, much was expected of the winger at Anfield, but he flopped, unable to live up to the hype around him.



Following five unsuccessful loan spells, Markovic's time with Liverpool came to a permanent end and the winger joined Fulham on a short term deal before signing for former club Partizan Belgrade.





Despite his spells with Liverpool, as well as Hull City and Fulham, being largely forgettable, Markovic is still keen on returning to the English top-flight.







"I would like to come back to the Premier League, but I don't know maybe Italy or somewhere maybe Qatar, who knows", Markovic told beIN Sports.



The 25-year-old also believes that the introduction of the winter break in the Premier League is a good thing.





"You need to have a break because it's so many games it's tough to play three cups, the Champions League, and the Premier League it will be good for the players there."



Markovic scored just three goals and provided a mere one assist from his 34 appearances for Liverpool.

